The state’s first case of a more contagious strain of coronavirus has been confirmed in Dauphin County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday.
Although few details were released due to patient privacy laws, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, is the same one that was first discovered in England in December.
The individual who tested positive had “known international exposure,” Levine said.
“Pennsylvania has been preparing for this variant by working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Levine said, explaining the state regularly sends samples to the CDC for analysis to detect different strains.
“Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it,” she said.
In the department’s daily COVID-19 report Thursday, Cambria County had more than 100 new cases for the first time in a week.
The county’s 128 new cases were among 9,698 new cases and 265 additional deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 693,087 cases and 17,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria also recorded five new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county totals to 9,342 cases and 271 deaths since the pandemic struck Pennsylvania in March.
Somerset County added 67 cases and three deaths, Bedford County added 34 cases and one death, Blair County added 98 cases and two deaths, Indiana County added 39 cases and no deaths, Clearfield County added 88 cases and one death, Centre County added 96 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 279 cases and six deaths.
