Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 report showed the post-Thanksgiving surge continues to ease, with 3,934 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths in Monday’s report by the Department of Health.
It follows Sunday’s report with 3,976 new cases – the first time since Nov. 8-9 there were fewer than 4,000 new cases on consecutive days.
The rolling seven-day average for new cases went down for the 15th consecutive day, reaching 5,103 cases a day.
Monday’s report brings the statewide totals to 807,867 cases and 20,664 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 55 cases and one death for totals of 10,556 cases and 356 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March.
Somerset County added 32 cases and two deaths to reach 6,177 cases and 162 deaths.
Bedford County added 16 cases with no deaths to reach 3,519 cases and 117 deaths.
Blair County added 45 cases and two deaths to reach 9,718 cases and 237 deaths.
Indiana County added 19 cases with no deaths to reach 4,681 cases and 145 deaths.
Clearfield County added 21 cases with no deaths to reach 5,371 cases and 88 deaths.
Centre County added 83 cases with no deaths to reach 10,655 cases and 185 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 156 cases and three deaths to reach 24,175 cases and 571 deaths.
For the third day in a row, there were fewer than 4,000 Pennsylvanians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday.
The report showed 3,887 hospitalized, including 770 in intensive care units and 401 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Locally, hospitalizations increased slightly, up from 121 on Saturday to 124 hospitalized on Monday in Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset county hospitals. There were 21 patients in ICUs and 23 on ventilators.
