JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The winter COVID-19 surge continues to wane, with case counts and deaths falling across the state and region.
Monday’s Pennsylvania Department of Health update showed 279 new cases statewide – the fewest since mid-July. There were 17 new cases across the eight-county region on Monday, with all counties in the single digits.
The three-day weekend update since Friday’s report showed every county in the region had fewer than 20 new cases. There were 31 deaths statewide and six deaths in the region over the three-day period.
Cambria County added 13 cases and three deaths, Somerset County added six cases and one death, Bedford County added five cases with no deaths, Blair County added three cases with no deaths, Clearfield County added three cases with no deaths, Centre County added 16 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 14 cases and one death.
Combining the state and Philadelphia Health Department reports for Monday shows there are 8,536,836 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Providers have administered 22,003,128 doses, including 3,741,264 boosters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.