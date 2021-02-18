New COVID-19 infections are leveling out across Pennsylvania, with 3,334 new cases in Thursday’s Department of Health update.
It brings the rolling seven-day average to 3,102 cases a day, marking the 14th consecutive day with an average under 4,000 cases.
There were 94 additional deaths, statewide, including one each in Cambria and Indiana counties and five in Westmoreland County.
Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 905,995 cases and 23,413 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March.
Cambria County reported 31 new cases, Somerset and Indiana counties each added 12 cases, Bedford County added two cases, Blair County added 30 cases, Clearfield County added 22 cases, Centre County added 75 cases and Westmoreland County added 92 cases.
Hospitalizations continue to trend lower Thursday, with 2,124 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals being treated for COVID-19. That includes 467 in intensive care units and 255 using ventilators or breathing machines.
A week ago, there were 2,687 hospitalizations.
Across Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties there were 61 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including five in ICUs and seven on ventilators. A week ago, there were 67 patients, with 14 in ICUs and 15 on ventilators.
Check back for updates.
