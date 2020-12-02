Pennsylvania reached a grim milestone Wednesday, surpassing the highest daily death total from the initial spring surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 194 additional deaths recorded in Wednesday’s update, topping the previous record of 184 deaths on April 25.
Wednesday’s new deaths included 37 from this region, with 15 in Westmoreland County, six in Bedford County, five in Indiana County, four each in Cambria and Blair counties, two in Centre County and one in Clearfield County.
The state also recorded its second-highest number of additional COVID-19 cases, with 8,291 on Wednesday.
It brings the state totals to 375,431 cases and 10,757 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County reported 89 new cases, Somerset reported 62, Bedford reported 34, Blair reported 97, Indiana reported 33, Clearfield reported 92, Centre reported 75 and Westmoreland reported 183 new COVID-19 cases.
Hospitals remain strained, with just nine intensive care unit beds available in Cambria and Blair counties combined, the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard shows.
There are currently 85 COVID-19 patients in Cambria County hospitals, including 11 in ICUs and nine on ventilators. In Blair County, there are 141 hospitalized, with 24 in ICUs and 26 on ventilators.
The statewide hospitalization total is approaching 5,000, with 4,982 patients in hospitals on Wednesday. That’s an increase of 577 patients since Monday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.