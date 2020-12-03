Pennsylvania reached a grim milestone Wednesday, surpassing the highest daily death total from the initial spring surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 194 additional deaths recorded in Wednesday’s update, topping the previous record of 184 deaths on April 25.
Wednesday’s new deaths included 37 from this region, with 15 in Westmoreland County, six in Bedford County, five in Indiana County, four each in Cambria and Blair counties, two in Centre County and one in Clearfield County.
The state also recorded its second-highest number of additional COVID-19 cases, with 8,291 on Wednesday.
It brings the state totals to 375,431 cases and 10,757 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Somerset County’s 62 new cases pushed its total above 2,000 cases, reaching 2,038 cases since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Cambria County reported 89 new cases, Bedford reported 34, Blair reported 97, Indiana reported 33, Clearfield reported 92, Centre reported 75 and Westmoreland reported 183 new COVID-19 cases.
Hospitals remain strained, with just nine intensive care unit beds available in Cambria and Blair counties combined, the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard shows.
There are currently 85 COVID-19 patients in Cambria County hospitals, including 11 in ICUs and nine on ventilators.
In Blair County, there are 141 hospitalized, with 24 in ICUs and 26 on ventilators.
The statewide hospitalization total is approaching 5,000, with 4,982 patients in hospitals on Wednesday. That’s an increase of 577 patients since Monday morning.
The weekly long-term care facility reports released Tuesday show Quality Life Services – Westmont is the only Cambria County nursing home reporting no COVID-19 cases among staff or residents.
In Somerset County, Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation and Siemon’s Lakeview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Somerset are COVID-free on the nursing homes report.
Morrison’s Cove Home at Martinsburg is Blair County’s only nursing home with no cases, and Pennknoll Village in Everett is Bedford County’s only nursing home with no cases.
Most personal care and assisted living homes have no data reported on the Department of Human Services report.
In Cambria County, for example, only seven of 29 personal care and assisted living homes have reports.
“These data are self-reported by long-term care providers to the departments,” Department of Human Services spokeswoman Erin James said in an email.
“While DHS has emphasized the importance of collecting this data in its communications with licensed providers, it’s ultimately up to the providers to report this data to the department when COVID-19 cases are confirmed within a facility.
“DHS will continue to encourage providers to report this information to the department as promptly as possible so that it can be included in the public report.”
James confirmed there are eight Cambria County homes with reported COVID-19, including The Atrium personal care home in Johnstown. The Atrium is listed as “no data” on Tuesday’s report.
Denise McQuown-Hatter, president of The Atrium’s parent Affinity Health Services of Indiana, said technical problems with the state reporting site have prevented the facility from reporting cases and deaths.
“There are currently four people residing at The Atrium with an active confirmed COVID-19 positive test result,” the home’s statement said. “There have been 49 residents with laboratory positive COVID-19 and 13 COVID-19 related deaths.”
McQuown-Hatter said management is in communication with residents’ families and has received support from the community.
“We cannot express the gratitude from all within The Atrium family,” she said. “The staff providing the care for the people within the community have shown unwavering dedication to their commitment to caring.
“We cannot thank the community enough for all the support.”
Other area homes reporting 10 or more COVID-19 deaths include Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, 15; Arbutus Park Manor in Richland, 14; Presbyterian Home in Hollidaysburg, 13; Laurelwood Care Center in Upper Yoder Township, 13; Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hastings, 11; and Altoona Center for Nursing Care, 10.
