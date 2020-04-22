Another 1,156 positive cases of COVID-19 and 58 new deaths were announced in the Pennsylvania Health Department's midday update.
The report brings the statewide total to 35,684 cases and 1,622 deaths.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the death case counts, the press release said.
There are no additional COVID-19 cases or deaths from the local area in today's report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.