JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although new COVID-19 cases have increased statewide over the past four weeks, new cases in the local eight-county region have dropped.
There were 53,083 new cases statewide since Nov. 23, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday. That’s up 6.7% from 49,773 for the previous four weeks.
In this region, there were 3,490 new cases, down 2% from 3,563 cases over the previous four weeks.
Since COVID-19 was reported in Pennsylvania in March 2020, there have been 3,403,150 infections and 48,798 deaths statewide attributed to the virus.
This region has seen 294,379 cases and 4,847 deaths.
Wednesday’s weekly health department update showed:
- Cambria County had 155 new cases and four deaths over the past seven days. Totals are now 41,980 cases and 797 deaths.
- Somerset County had 41 new cases and one death, reaching 21,746 cases and 431 deaths.
- Bedford County had 30 new cases with no deaths, reaching 12,535 cases and 284 deaths.
- Blair County had 90 new cases and two deaths, reaching 34,248 cases and 671 deaths.
- Indiana County had 61 new cases with no deaths, reaching 21,215 cases and 61 deaths.
- Clearfield County had 105 new cases and two deaths, reaching 23,432 cases and 388 deaths.
- Centre County had 140 new cases with no deaths, reaching 42,823 cases and 384 deaths.
- Westmoreland County had 348 new cases and three deaths, reaching 96,400 cases and 1,507 deaths.
