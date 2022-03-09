JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New COVID-19 cases continue to flatten, with all eight area counties reporting fewer than 20 new positives in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria County added 11 cases, Somerset County added four, Bedford County added seven, Blair County added 11, Indiana County added 15, Clearfield County added five, Centre County added 12 and Westmoreland County added 18 new cases on Wednesday.
Blair County’s 600th death and one additional Westmoreland County fatality are the only new deaths in the region’s COVID-19 report.
The state added 1,219 cases, marking the 11th consecutive day with fewer than 1,500 new positives.
There were 38 new deaths, statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 2,766,270 cases and 43,730 deaths since the pandemic struck.
The map associated with the CDC Community Levels tool shows Clearfield and Centre counties remain at the “medium” level for community transmission, while the region’s other six counties are low-level.
One section of the state remaining at high level includes eight counties stretching from Huntington County in the west to Schuylkill County in the east. Masks are still recommended for indoor settings in those counties.
Those in medium-level communities who are at risk for health complications may want to consider wearing masks in public, the department says.
Its statewide guidelines say people may choose to mask at any time. Those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
Anyone with symptoms should get tested for the coronavirus and all those age 5 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated and receive the booster, the department says.
