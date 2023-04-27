New cases of COVID-19 dropped for the 11th consecutive week in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The weekly update showed 2,271 new cases statewide, including 217 across this eight-county region.
Cambria County had 30 new cases and one death.
Somerset County had 16 new cases and one death.
Bedford County had six new cases with no deaths.
Blair County had 18 new cases with no deaths.
Indiana County had 10 new cases and one death.
Clearfield County had 25 new cases and one death.
Centre County had 24 new cases with no deaths.
Westmoreland County had 88 new cases with no deaths.
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
