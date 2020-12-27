The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported that there were 7,581 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Thursday and another 7,174 new cases on Friday, a two-day increase of 14,755 cases that pushed the state’s total case count past 600,000.
The state’s two-day report issued Saturday included several dozen new cases and at least one new death attributed to the virus in most counties in this region.
Blair and Westmoreland counties each had five new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing their official death tolls to 163 and 380, respectively. Somerset County had four more deaths, Cambria and Bedford counties each had two and Clearfield County had one.
Statewide, there were a total of 139 more deaths attributed to the virus on Thursday and 26 more on Friday, a two-day increase of 165 deaths that brought the state’s total tally to 14,883 deaths. There were 5,925 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 1,196 of whom were in intensive care units.
Cambria County had 145 new virus cases reported on Saturday, Somerset had 137, Bedford had 56, Blair had 165, Indiana had 43, Clearfield had 193 and Westmoreland had 357.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.