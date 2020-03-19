Licensed day cares seeking to continue serving children of hospital staff and other workers "essential" to the coronavirus response can provide that care while they await a decision from the state on waiver applications, the Department of Human Services confirmed.
Child care and early learning centers are on a list of businesses statewide ordered to close for two weeks Monday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious virus that has been declared a global pandemic.
The order exempted a separate list of businesses, including banks, gas stations, grocery stores and other food providers.
The move brought questions and confusion in recent days that inundated state offices, and government officials have been working to address issues.
"The (department's Office of Child Development and Learning) has received about 1,000 requests for waivers," Human Service spokeswoman Erin James told The Tribune-Democrat, noting that 200 claims were processed as of Wednesday night. "We are working as quickly as possible to process these waiver requests."
She noted that if a child-care provider's application shows a need to remain open in order to serve the families of essential personnel such as healthcare workers and first responders, the state office will grant that request.
Gov. Tom Wolf and public health professionals have singled out concert venues and other places where people gather in close proximity for temporary closure. Public schools were closed a week ago and child care facilities received the same order to cut down on up-close interactions among people who could accidentally spread the virus quickly.
"As much as possible, we must work together to minimize person-to-person contact at this critical time," James said, echoing words from Wolf earlier this week.
As of Thursday, the state-ordered closures are scheduled to remain until at least March 31 when government officials will evaluate the guidelines.
