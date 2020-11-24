With coronavirus cases surging, leaders are keeping an eye on hospitals, with plans to impose restrictions if care is threatened.
“Our ability to protect the public health is only as good as our health care system, and that’s why it’s critical that we protect the capacity of that system,” Gov. Tom Wolf said during a press briefing.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said leaders are monitoring hospital capacity on a regional basis with collaboration among hospitals, hospital associations and the state’s Regional Response Health Collaborative networks.
“If one hospital is being challenged and they are filling up, then other hospitals in the region make sure they have capacity and that there are adequate transfers,” she said.
If a region becomes stressed, the health department will require a region-wide 50% reduction in elective procedures for one week, Levine said.
The cutback will be ordered if one of three situations develop in a region:
• One-third of hospitals anticipate staffing shortages within the next week.
• There is a 50% increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions over 48 hours.
• Hospitals anticipate less than 10% of medical-surgical beds will be available within 72 hours.
“A region would have to be very challenged … to trigger the 50% reduction in elective admissions for one week,” Levine said.
The hospital guidelines, along with other mitigation orders announced Monday, are designed to save lives by protecting health care workers, Wolf said.
“They have been pushed to the limit by more than eight months of fighting on the front lines against this virus,” Wolf said. “We cannot let our hospitals and our health care workers be overwhelmed. We cannot let our health care system crash.”
Locally, the state report shows 22.9% of medical-surgical beds and 16% of intensive care unit beds in Cambria County are available. Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County has 67.6 of its med-surg beds and 52.2% of ICU beds available. In Blair County, 31.6% of med-surg beds and 8.1% of ICU beds are available. In Bedford County, 60% of med-surg beds are open, and the county has no ICU beds. In Indiana County, 23% of med-surg beds are available, but all its ICU beds are currently filled.
Cambria County has 83 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 11 in ICUs and four on ventilators.
Indiana County has 29 COVID-19 patients, with 10 in ICUs and 10 on ventilators.
Blair County has 22 patients, with six in ICUs and five on ventilators. Somerset County has two patients and Bedford County has two patients, with none in an ICU.
The statewide hospital data show 3,459 COVID-19 patients, with 767 in ICUs and 380 on ventilators. As of Monday evening, 19.5% of the state’s med-surg beds and 18.9% of its ICU beds were available.
There were 147 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Cambria County and 87 in Blair County, among 4,762 added statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Cambria, Blair and Bedford counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death and Westmoreland County reported four deaths.
There were 28 new deaths reported Monday across Pennsylvania, bringing state totals 314,401 cases and 9,870 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
The totals were down slightly from recent days, but Monday’s report has data for the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Testing rates are lower on Sunday and death reports often lag over weekends.
There were 58,950 test results reported to the department for Friday and 62,299 for Saturday, compared to 39,901 reported for Sunday.
Somerset County added 27 cases, Bedford County added 34, Indiana County added 23, Clearfield County added 40, Centre County added 47 and Westmoreland County added 156 new cases on Monday.
In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber will re-institute a no-visitors policy on Tuesday.
The rule also prohibits volunteers, students and outside vendors from entering the building. Patients will be screened at the entrances and will be required to wear masks and armbands while in the facility, the hospital said in an announcement on Facebook.
Special considerations may be made for emergency, end-of-life care and one support person for pediatric patients and those determined to require support due to their physical or mental conditions.
