The numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 314,000 cases and 9,870 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 2,705,170

• Positive tests: 309,639

• Deaths: 9,870

• Recovered: 63%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 3,359 positives, 31,685 negatives (41 deaths)

• Somerset: 1,472 positives, 14,656 negatives (9 deaths)

• Bedford: 1,228 positives, 6,381 negatives

(15 deaths)

• Blair: 3,440 positives, 26,279 negatives

(53 deaths)

• Indiana: 2,194 positives, 13,067 negatives (31 deaths)

• Clearfield: 1,246 positives, 11,750 negatives (10 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 7,646 positives,

60,550 negatives (167 deaths)

• Allegheny: 24,083 positives, 245,817 negatives (478 deaths)

• Beaver: 3,366 positives, 29,707 negatives (149 deaths)

• Butler: 3,681 positives, 32,140 negatives

(57 deaths)

• Centre: 5,765 positives, 44,333 negatives (35 deaths)

• Fayette: 1,717 positives, 22,175 negatives

(17 deaths)

• Greene: 614 positives, 6,069 negatives

(2 death)

• Washington: 3,886 positives, 35,446 negatives (63 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 55,649 positives,

389,560 negatives (1,980 deaths)

• Montgomery: 19,557 positives,

208,955 negatives (923 deaths)

• Delaware: 18,604 positives, 152,725 negatives (787 deaths)

• Bucks: 15,405 positives, 142,083 negatives (658 deaths)

• Lancaster: 14,416 positives, 113,615 negatives (506 deaths)

• Berks: 12,740 positives, 75,994 negatives (452 deaths)

• Chester: 110,080 positives, 119,199 negatives (383 deaths)

• Lehigh: 10,059 positives, 85,122 negatives (379 deaths)

• Northampton: 7,984 positives, 78,124 negatives (328 deaths)

• Luzerne: 8,396 positives, 65,178 negatives (250 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 4,726 positives, 44,263 negatives (230 deaths)

• Dauphin: 7,004 positives, 64,829 negatives (213 deaths)

• Monroe: 2,931 positives, 31,811 negatives (138 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 8,594.

• Ages 10-19: 28,956.

• Ages 20-29: 59,186.

• Ages 30-39: 46,742.

• Ages 40-49: 41,735.

• Ages 50-59: 46,522.

• Ages 60-69: 35,692.

• Ages 70-79: 22,124.

• Ages 80-89: 15,542.

• Ages 90-99: 8,120.

• Ages 100+: 418.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 169,473 cases.

• Male: 143,120 cases.

• Not reported: 1,797 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 36,334 cases.

• White: 137,506 cases.

• Asian: 6,242 cases.

• Other: 3,066 cases.

• Not reported: 131,253 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.