The U.S. surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in one day for the first time, and Pennsylvania set its second consecutive daily record Thursday with 248 additional deaths.
Thursday’s report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health pushed the state’s death toll above 12,000 deaths since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March. Every county in our region reported multiple deaths.
The COVID Tracking Project on Thursday reported 3,088 deaths, bringing the nation’s total to 280,488 deaths.
The state report showed 11,972 additional positive cases of COVID-19 – the second-highest number to date – bringing the statewide totals to 457,289 cases and 12,010 deaths associated with the virus.
Indiana County reported 10 new deaths, Westmoreland County reported eight, Cambria County reported six, Somerset County reported 4, Bedford and Blair counties each report three and Clearfield County reported two additional deaths.
Allegheny County reported 1,166 new cases Thursday and Westmoreland reported 455 additional cases.
Cambria reported 175 additional COVID-19 cases, Blair County had 126, Somerset had 77, Center had 78 and Clearfield had 70 new cases.
With 36 new cases, Indiana was the only county in the region with fewer than 70 cases.
Cambria County topped 100 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for the first time, reaching 13 in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators. Only three of the county’s ICU beds are available, the health department’s dashboard shows.
