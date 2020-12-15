Pennsylvania surpassed a half-million COVID-19 cases and reported a record number of additional deaths Tuesday, with 14 deaths across Cambria and Somerset counties, the Department of Health reported.
There were 9,556 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 270 new deaths reported, bringing state totals to 509,320 cases and 12,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Allegheny County and Philadelphia each had more than 1,000 new cases, with Allegheny adding 1,059 and Philadelphia adding 1,303 cases.
In this region, Cambria County reported 156 new cases and 11 deaths to reach 7,299 cases and 157 deaths.
Somerset County had 123 new cases and three deaths to reach 3,451 cases and 38 deaths.
Blair County had 218 new cases and two deaths to reach 6,448 cases and 116 deaths.
Bedford County had 53 new cases and one death to reach 2,456 cases 68 deaths.
Indiana County had 73 new cases and one death to reach 3,446 cases and 80 deaths.
Clearfield County had 82 new cases and two deaths to reach 1,365 cases and 28 deaths.
Centre County had 77 new cases and four deaths to reach 7,814 cases and 110 deaths.
Westmoreland County had 364 new cases and 10 deaths to reach 14,802 cases and 304 deaths.
Hospitalizations continued to surge with 6,295 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. The state’s intensive care units had 1,264 COVID-19 patients and there were 705 using ventilators or breathing machines.
Across Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties, there were 280 COVID-19 patients, including 25 in ICUs and 23 on ventilators.
