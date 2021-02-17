Pennsylvania passed 900,000 COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s update by the Department of Health.
There were 3,413 additional cases across the state, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 902,650 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
There were 193 additional deaths, including 10 COVID-19 deaths across the eight-county region.
Cambria County had two new COVID-19 deaths, Blair County had three deaths, Clearfield County had one death and Westmoreland County had four deaths.
Since March, 22,319 Pennsylvanians have died from causes attributed to COVID-19.
There were no area counties with triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases.
Cambria County added 33 cases, Somerset and Bedford counties each added seven cases, Blair County added 13 cases, Indiana County added 12 cases, Clearfield County added 32 cases, Centre County added 27 cases and Westmoreland County added 47 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.