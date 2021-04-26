More than 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported Monday.
Providers have given 8,043,744 total injections and 3,200,270 Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated.
Another 1,914,947 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 infections have begun to trend downward, with 1,881 additional positive cases in Monday’s report, bringing the statewide total to 1,136,057 cases.
There were no additional deaths recorded across Pennsylvania, holding the state total at 25,988 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Although there are generally fewer new cases in Monday’s reports because there is less testing on the weekend, it is the ninth consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 cases.
The improvement is reflected in the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard, which shows fewer new cases statewide and a lower percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19.
“This week we saw a decrease in reported cases and a lower statewide percent positivity – which is encouraging news,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release. “We need all Pennsylvanians to stay the course. We need to get vaccinated, continue washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing.”
Locally, half of the region’s eight counties reported single-digit increases.
Cambria County added 11 new COVID-19 cases, Somerset County added seven, Bedford County added two, Blair County added nine, Indiana County added 12, Clearfield County added 15, Centre County added nine and Westmoreland County added 38 cases.
