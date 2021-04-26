Here are upcoming opportunities for adults to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Each listing includ…

COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,135,000 cases and a total of 25,988 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,355,119

• Positive tests: 1,122,662

• Deaths: 25,988

• Recovered: 88%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 13,488 positives, 44,086 negatives (415 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,444 positives, 21,606 negatives (196 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,287 positives, 9,708 negatives (131 deaths)

• Blair: 12,321 positives, 37,880 negatives (319 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,850 positives, 19,244 negatives (165 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,053 positives, 21,006 negatives (135 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 32,252 positives, 95,075 negatives (736 deaths)

• Allegheny: 96,168 positives, 399,673 negatives (1,885 deaths)

• Beaver: 14,539 positives, 50,138 negatives (373 deaths)

• Butler: 16,565 positives, 51,053 negatives (402 deaths)

• Centre: 16,139 positives, 67,495 negatives (219 deaths)

• Fayette: 12,269 positives, 35,754 negatives (302 deaths)

• Greene: 3,132 positives, 9,725 negatives (39 deaths)

• Washington: 16,696 positives, 59,428 negatives (288 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 140,019 positives, 601,478 negatives (3,446 deaths)

• Montgomery: 66,922 positives, 346,515 negatives (1,647 deaths)

• Delaware: 49,916 positives, 230,041 negatives (1,321 deaths)

• Bucks: 56,668 positives, 244,861 negatives (1,230 deaths)

• Lancaster: 52,602 positives, 186,705 negatives (1,105 deaths)

• Berks: 44,751 positives, 125,336 negatives (979 deaths)

• Lehigh: 37,668 positives, 135,160 negatives (826 deaths)

• Luzerne: 29,895 positives, 106,679 negatives (788 deaths)

• York: 43,576 positives, 147,813 negatives (774 deaths)

• Chester: 38,551 positives, 202,272 negatives (772 deaths)

• Northampton: 34,061 positives, 123,943 negatives (690 deaths)

• Dauphin: 24,395 positives, 99,066 negatives (535 deaths)

• Cumberland: 19,409 positives, 77,376 negatives (508 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 43,118.

• Ages 10-19: 117,813.

• Ages 20-29: 200,891.

• Ages 30-39: 173,317.

• Ages 40-49: 156,705.

• Ages 50-59: 173,083.

• Ages 60-69: 131,705.

• Ages 70-79: 74,042.

• Ages 80-89: 44,131.

• Ages 90-99: 19,939.

• Ages 100+: 968.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 597,782 cases.

• Male: 533,304 cases.

• Not reported: 4,930 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 101,082 cases.

• White: 606,804 cases.

• Asian: 19,794 cases.

• Other: 19,147 cases.

• Not reported: 389,230 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.