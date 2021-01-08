Cambria and Somerset counties combined for 279 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths as the state topped 700,000 total cases on Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Cambria County had 118 new cases and six deaths and Somerset had 161 cases and five deaths among 10,178 additional positive cases and 215 new deaths in the state.
It’s the first time since Dec. 16 the daily case-count topped 10,000 cases. It brings the state totals to 703,265 cases and 17,394 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County now has 9,460 cases and 277 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Somerset County’s totals are 5,436 cases and 103 deaths.
Bedford County added 43 cases and no deaths to reach 3,172 cases with 99 deaths.
Blair County added 104 cases and two deaths to reach 8,621 cases and 187 deaths.
Indiana County added 44 cases with no deaths to reach 4,286 cases and 130 deaths.
Clearfield County added 89 cases with no deaths to reach 4,648 cases and 55 deaths.
Centre County added 96 cases and two deaths to reach 9,538 cases and 150 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 346 cases and seven deaths to reach 21,349 cases and 472 deaths.
