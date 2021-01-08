COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 700,000 cases and a total of 17,394 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Friday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 3,352,377

• Positive tests: 703,265

• Deaths: 17,394

• Recovered: 73%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 9,460 positives, 36,833 negatives (277 deaths)

• Somerset: 5,436 positives, 17,235 negatives (103 deaths)

• Bedford: 3,172 positives, 7,906 negatives (99 deaths)

• Blair: 8,621 positives, 30,922 negatives (187 deaths)

• Indiana: 4,286 positives, 15,729 negatives (130 deaths)

• Clearfield: 4,648 positives, 15,137 negatives (55 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 21,349 positives, 75,342 negatives (472 deaths)

• Allegheny: 59,339 positives, 310,441 negatives (1,143 deaths)

• Beaver: 9,353 positives, 38,782 negatives (271 deaths)

• Butler: 10,557 positives, 39,342 negatives (233 deaths)

• Centre: 9,538 positives, 53,121 negatives (150 deaths)

• Fayette: 8,256 positives, 27,984 negatives (136 deaths)

• Greene: 1,933 positives, 7,359 negatives (20 deaths)

• Washington: 10,121 positives, 43,905 negatives (153 deaths)

Other hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 92,571 positives, 471,254 negatives (2,591 deaths)

• Montgomery: 39,939 positives, 268,102 negatives (1,211 deaths)

• Delaware: 32,008 positives, 181,126 negatives (998 deaths)

• Bucks: 33,463 positives, 179,321 negatives (932 deaths)

• Lancaster: 30,786 positives, 141,796 negatives (779 deaths)

• Berks: 25,874 positives, 94,533 negatives (614 deaths)

• Chester: 22,570 positives, 152,429 negatives (568 deaths)

• Lehigh: 22,784 positives, 140,978 negatives (545 deaths)

• Luzerne: 18,903 positives, 80,744 negatives (493 deaths)

• York: 25,710 positives, 111,594 negatives (478 deaths)

• Northampton: 18,653 positives, 96,439 negatives (473 deaths)

• Dauphin: 15,057 positives, 77,040 negatives (345 deaths)

• Cumberland: 11,511 positives, 58,887 negatives (335 deaths)

Case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 20,367.

• Ages 10-19: 60,568.

• Ages 20-29: 123,204.

• Ages 30-39: 106,249.

• Ages 40-49: 96,830.

• Ages 50-59: 109,190.

• Ages 60-69: 85,950.

• Ages 70-79: 51,347.

• Ages 80-89: 32,644.

• Ages 90-99: 15,851.

• Ages 100+: 783.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 376,710 cases.

• Male: 322,940 cases.

• Not reported: 3,592 cases.

Case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 62,764 cases.

• White: 337,155 cases.

• Asian: 11,659 cases.

• Other: 6,380 cases.

• Not reported: 284,721 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.