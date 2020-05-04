Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties each has one new case of COVID-19, among 825 new positive cases in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported Monday.
There are now 50,092 Pennsylvanians how have tested positive for coronavirus.
The department also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,458.
Although reporting has lagged on weekends, Monday's report represents the lowest number of new deaths and fewest new cases since March 31.
Local county totals are now 34 cases and one death in Cambria County, 30 cases and one death in Somerset County, 24 cases and one death in Bedford County and 25 cases and no deaths in Blair County.
