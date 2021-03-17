For first time this month, the state’s new COVID-19 cases has topped 3,000 on two consecutive days.
Wednesday’s report by the Department of Health showed 3,004 new cases statewide, following Tuesday’s 3,119 new cases.
With two new cases, Bedford was the only one in the eight-county region with a single-digit increase.
Pennsylvania’s total is now 973,721 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
The department’s online dashboard had not been fully updated by early Wednesday afternoon, so the statewide death totals were not available.
Two COVID-19 deaths from Westmoreland County and one from Blair County were the region’s only new deaths on the midday report.
- Cambria County added 15 cases and now has had 11,996 cases and 403 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
- Somerset County added 13 cases to reach 6,824 cases and 186 deaths.
- Bedford County added two cases to reach 3,892 cases and 129 deaths.
- Blair County added 12 cases with two deaths to reach 10,842 cases and 308 deaths.
- Indiana County added 10 cases to reach 5,211 cases and 160 deaths.
- Clearfield County added 39 cases to reach 6,720 cases and 122 deaths.
- Centre County added 78 cases to reach 12,563 cases and 214 deaths.
- Westmoreland County added 73 cases with two deaths to reach 27,824 cases and 691 deaths.
