Cambria County had 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and Blair County had 25, as Pennsylvania topped 200,000 cases, the Department of Health reported.
The state’s 2,228 additional positive cases and 22 deaths put the state totals at 200,674 cases and 8,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Blair County reported two additional deaths and Westmoreland County added five COVID-19 deaths.
Philadelphia added 272 new cases, for a two-day total of 1,106 additional cases. Allegheny County added had 199 new cases Wednesday, to top 15,000 cases since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Across the region, Somerset County added eight cases, Bedford County added nine, Indiana County added 22, Clearfield County added seven and Westmoreland County added 91 cases.
