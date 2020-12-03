Pennsylvania reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time Thursday, while posting its second-highest additional deaths of the pandemic.
Thursday’s 11,406 new cases eclipsed the previous record of 8,425 new cases set a week ago.
With 187 additional deaths Thursday, the state totals reached 386,837 cases and 10,944 deaths associated with COVID-19.
All counties in this region reported additional deaths, with most adding multiple deaths.
- Cambria County reported 139 new cases and eight deaths.
- Somerset County reported 68 new cases and one death.
- Bedford County reported 48 new cases and 13 deaths.
- Blair County reported 98 new cases and three deaths.
- Indiana County reported 52 new cases and one death.
- Clearfield County reported 66 new cases and five deaths.
- Centre County reported 65 new cases and nine deaths.
- Westmoreland County reported 400 new cases and six deaths.
The state also topped 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time on Thursday, with 82 additional inpatients pushing the total to 5,071 hospitalized.
