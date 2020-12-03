covid

Pennsylvania reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time Thursday, while posting its second-highest additional deaths of the pandemic.

Thursday’s 11,406 new cases eclipsed the previous record of 8,425 new cases set a week ago.

With 187 additional deaths Thursday, the state totals reached 386,837 cases and 10,944 deaths associated with COVID-19.

All counties in this region reported additional deaths, with most adding multiple deaths.

  • Cambria County reported 139 new cases and eight deaths.
  • Somerset County reported 68 new cases and one death.
  • Bedford County reported 48 new cases and 13 deaths.
  • Blair County reported 98 new cases and three deaths.
  • Indiana County reported 52 new cases and one death.
  • Clearfield County reported 66 new cases and five deaths.
  • Centre County reported 65 new cases and nine deaths.
  • Westmoreland County reported 400 new cases and six deaths.

The state also topped 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time on Thursday, with 82 additional inpatients pushing the total to 5,071 hospitalized.

