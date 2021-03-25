Pennsylvania has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases.
The Department of Health reported 3,643 new positives on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,000,240 cases since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Although new-case counts continue to hold near the current seven-day average of 3,385 cases a day, there are signs of improvements as vaccine distribution continues.
Cambria County showed the sharpest decrease in new cases over the past two weeks, according to analysis of health department data reported Wednesday by the Philadelphia Inquirer and Spotlight Pa.
Jerry Moschgat, Mainline Pharmacy owner-pharmacist, said a robust vaccine rollout in the local region contributed to the decline.
“Cambria County is one of the best counties in the commonwealth as far as declining cases,” Moschgat said. “Mainline has helped make that happen.”
The 10-store pharmacy company is doing 11 vaccine clinics a week across its five-county region. Since January, the company has administered about 48,000 doses.
“We are one of the top in the state,” he said Thursday in a telephone interview from a clinic at Somerset High School stadium. Mainline was leading another clinic at St. Francis University.
Information and registration for future clinics are available on the company website mainlinepharmacy.com. For those without internet access, registration is available by calling any of the pharmacy locations.
Pennsylvania’s vaccine report shows a total of 4,614,946 total vaccine doses have been administered and 1,624,654 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,474,731 people are partially vaccinated after receiving the first shot of a two-dose vaccine.
Two deaths each in Clearfield and Westmoreland counties and one Blair County death were among 41 new death statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 24,917 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Most area counties reported fewer than 30 new cases.
Cambria County added 27 cases with no deaths and now has totals of 12,132 cases and 402 deaths.
Somerset County added 11 cases with no deaths to reach 6,899 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added nine cases with no deaths to reach 3,931 cases and 130 deaths.
Blair County added 28 cases and one death to reach 10,997 cases and 311 deaths.
Indiana County added six cases with no deaths to reach 5,274 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 29 cases and two deaths to reach 6,949 cases and 128 deaths.
Centre County added 72 cases with no deaths to reach 14,136 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 65 cases and two deaths to reach 28,494 cases and 701 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.