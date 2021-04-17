Pennsylvania’s 7 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine was to be administered on Saturday, Pennsylvania Department of Health data show.
Through Friday, 6,999,716 injections had been given, with an average of more than 100,000 doses administered each day for the past week.
There were 2,694,321 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the 5,114 new COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s update by the health department marked the fifth consecutive day with more than 5,000 new cases statewide.
There were 39 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 1,103,616 cases and 25,661 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 49 cases with no new deaths reported, bringing the county totals to 13,052 cases and 412 deaths since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March 2020.
Somerset County added 23 cases with no deaths to reach 7,261 cases and 193 deaths.
Bedford County added 14 cases and one death to reach 5,151 cases and 131 deaths.
Blair County added 79 cases with no deaths to reach 11,900 cases and 317 deaths.
Clearfield County added 43 cases and one death to reach 7,804 cases and 133 deaths.
Centre County added 57 cases with no deaths to reach 15,648 cases and 215 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 101 cases and three deaths to reach 31,420 cases and 723 deaths.
