COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,100,000 cases and a total of 25,622 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,281,312

• Positive tests: 1,103,616

• Deaths: 25,661

• Recovered: 89%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 13,052 positives, 43,508 negatives (412 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,261 positives, 21,338 negatives (193 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,151 positives, 9,550 negatives (131 deaths)

• Blair: 11,900 positives, 37,252 negatives (317 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,716 positives, 18,976 negatives (165 deaths)

• Clearfield: 7,804 positives, 20,707 negatives (133 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 31,420 positives, 93,663 negatives (723 deaths)

• Allegheny: 93,684 positives, 392,340 negatives (1,869 deaths)

• Beaver: 14,256 positives, 49,362 negatives (365 deaths)

• Butler: 16,256 positives, 50,309 negatives (399 deaths)

• Centre: 15,648 positives, 66,564 negatives (215 deaths)

• Fayette: 11,989 positives, 35,146 negatives (298 deaths)

• Greene: 3,078 positives, 9,623 negatives (38 deaths)

• Washington: 16,307 positives, 58,407 negatives (284 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 135,307 positives, 595,782 negatives (3,384 deaths)

• Montgomery: 64,845 positives, 341,004 negatives (1,632 deaths)

• Delaware: 48,406 positives, 225,661 negatives (1,307 deaths)

• Bucks: 55,783 positives, 240,538 negatives (1,210 deaths)

• Lancaster: 51,164 positives, 183,604 negatives (1,094 deaths)

• Berks: 43,327 positives, 123,011 negatives (961 deaths)

• Lehigh: 36,639 positives, 133,012 negatives (818 deaths)

• Luzerne: 29,021 positives, 104,768 negatives (779 deaths)

• Chester: 37,235 positives, 198,266 negatives (764 deaths)

• York: 42,335 positives, 144,798 negatives (762 deaths)

• Northampton: 33,099 positives, 121,911 negatives (687 deaths)

• Dauphin: 23,755 positives, 97,339 negatives (530 deaths)

• Cumberland: 18,920 positives, 76,337 negatives (502 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 40,696.

• Ages 10-19: 112,317.

• Ages 20-29: 194,980.

• Ages 30-39: 168,043.

• Ages 40-49: 152,449.

• Ages 50-59: 168,612.

• Ages 60-69: 128,953.

• Ages 70-79: 72,924.

• Ages 80-89: 43,609.

• Ages 90-99: 19,821.

• Ages 100+: 964.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 581,021 cases.

• Male: 517,654 cases.

• Not reported: 4,901 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 97,023 cases.

• White: 585,262 cases.

• Asian: 18,965 cases.

• Other: 17,900 cases.

• Not reported: 384,446 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.