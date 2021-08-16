Free in-school COVID-19 testing and school-based vaccine clinics are being offered to all Pennsylvania elementary and high schools to enhance local efforts to allow classroom instruction this fall.
“It’s clear that everyone wants to keep kids in the classroom and keep extracurricular activities going,” Dr. Alison Beam, acting health secretary, said Monday during a press conference announcing the initiatives.
Beam on Monday issued an order for all vaccine providers to work with school districts, private schools and institutes of higher education, when requested, to set up vaccine clinics. The clinics would be available on a voluntary basis to students, staff, volunteers and students’ family members.
“Because adolescents under the age of 12 still cannot be vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus – and because the delta variant is spreading so rapidly – we need all of the people surrounding them to get vaccinated,” Beam said.
The vaccine clinics can be set up in schools or community settings approved by the requesting schools.
If a provider can’t handle the school’s request, the Department of Health will connect the school with another provider with sufficient capacity, Beam said.
For the in-school testing initiative, the department has contracted with Ginkgo Bioworks to provide training, materials, staff support and laboratory testing at no charge to the participating schools. The idea is to test each classroom as a group, or single pool, to determine the presence of COVID-19 in the building.
“We are introducing a no-cost, voluntary testing program for all K-12 schools ... to help keep kids in classrooms and COVID out,” Beam said.
The company’s Concentric by Ginkgo testing program is being used in schools in more than 15 states. Karen Hogan, Pennsylvania general manager for Ginkgo, said many schools do weekly testing that takes about 10 minutes in each classroom. Usually, students can do the tests themselves by swabbing each nostril lightly for about four seconds.
Each pool can include up to 25 tests and results are back within 24 to 48 hours.
“Regular weekly testing helps the school community very quickly identify when a positive pool does arise so that quick intervention can take place to help break that transmission cycle,” Hogan said.
Each school district or governing organization can develop its own follow-up plan, she explained. Ginkgo staff will be available to come back and do individual testing in the classroom to help identify those infected.
“It has been very effective at keeping the transmission rates down,” Hogan said.
The two initiatives are designed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 when schools reopen, Beam said.
“This testing, in conjunction with vaccines and masking, is the best thing schools can do to keep Friday night lights shining brightly in schools this year,” she said.
Contacted by The Tribune-Democrat on Monday, Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the district has not had time to consider the state’s initiatives.
“We just received the information as well,” Arcurio said in an email. “We are reviewing and will make decisions soon.”
Three area vaccine providers say they have already been working with schools and welcome the opportunity to provide vaccine clinics.
Highlands Health, Johnstown’s free medical clinic, offered vaccinations in Greater Johnstown schools last spring, Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said. In the past, Highlands has provided school physicals and other services in the district.
“It’s no problem for us, we’ve already been doing that,” Danchanko said. “We are in the schools. We are kind of a staple with them.”
Highlands would like to hold school assemblies to get students educated and interested in the vaccine so they can help get their families interested.
Danchanko said it follows up on the clinic’s summer program, with vaccine sites outdoors in neighborhood settings. Children came by to see what was going on and then went home to tell their parents about the opportunity.
“We get the families and the parents and the child to get the shots that way,” Danchanko said.
Hyndman Area Health Center Inc. has worked with Bedford and Everett schools in other areas and is ready to provide vaccine clinics, if requested, CEO William Kurtycz said. The company also operates Richland Family Health Center in the College Park Plaza off Theatre Drive.
UPMC Altoona has been in contact with Hollidaysburg schools, spokeswoman Danielle Sampsell said.
“UPMC is prepared and excited to offer vaccines to our local school districts as needed and requested,” Sampsell said. “We hosted vaccine clinics similar to this, in partnership with local districts, at the end of the 2021 school year as well.”
Meanwhile, the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across the state and region.
All eight counties in the region now fall under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for universal masking indoors – even for those fully vaccinated.
Bedford, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties have moved into the CDC’s high range of community transmission, with more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents in the past week.
Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties are in the elevated range, with more than 50 cases per 100,000 residents.
Indoor masking is recommended for counties with elevated or high community transmission.
There were 1,691 new cases since Friday’s update by the health department, including 1,446 on Monday. There were nine additional deaths since Friday, including one Blair County death.
It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,251,965 cases and 27,966 deaths related to COVID-19.
Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average of new cases topped 2,000 over the weekend for the first time since mid-May.
The statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 topped 1,000 inpatients for the first time since early June.
Vaccine providers across the state have administered 12,954,575 doses and 6,688,858 people are fully vaccinated, data from the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that 80% of all adults have received at least one dose of vaccine.
“Today’s vaccination milestone is a reminder that Pennsylvanians are committed to the health and safety of themselves and their neighbors,” Wolf said in a press release. “Thank you to every Pennsylvanian who helped make it happen. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
