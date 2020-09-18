The state Department of Health will open new testing sites in two counties hit hard by COVID-19 surges following the reopening of university campuses.
Penn State University in Centre County now reports 1,372 cases among students and staff at its University Park campus in State College. The university surge has pushed the county case count up more than 300% in the month since students returned for classes.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania leads the State System of Higher Education schools with 331 cases, contributing to Columbia County’s one-month increase of nearly 400%.
“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,109 cases in Centre County and 173 cases in Columbia County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Secretary of State Dr. Rachel Levine said. “These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Testing sites will open Friday at the Nittany Mall and the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
Meanwhile, testing sites at the remaining nine Walmart locations – including a Centre County store – will close next week due to low usage.
“On average, less than 10 Pennsylvanians per day were visiting these sites,” the health department press release said, adding that closing the sites on after Friday will conserve testing resources for other areas.
The sites closing are located in State College, Uniontown, Whitehall, Tarentum, West Brownsville, Etters, Beaver Falls, Clarion and Cranberry Township, Butler County.
In addition to the new testing sites, the health department is teaming up with the Department of Education and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to work with Centre County agencies already addressing the local outbreak.
“I have directed my staff to assist Centre County in identifying localized containment and mitigation efforts to reduce the spread and facilitate communications between large employers, county officials and local governments,” Levine said. “This group will work together to develop strategic recommendations tailored to this specific area to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The concentrated, short-term effort bring the groups together to determine the best steps to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus.
Centre County had 30 new cases in Friday’s update by the health department – the fewest since Sept. 7. Columbia County had just five new cases.
Cambria and Indiana counties each added nine new cases. Blair had eight additional positive cases and two new deaths. Somerset County had four cases, Bedford County had one, Clearfield County had two and Westmoreland County had 11 new cases.
Over the past seven days, the state recorded 5,519 new cases, up from 4,993 for the previous seven days, the Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard showed. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations, however, were down from an average of 496 patients a day to 479 patients.
Locally Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties had fewer new cases over the past seven days, while Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties saw more new cases.
