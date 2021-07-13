covid

The state’s daily report on COVID-19 saw a jump in new cases Tuesday, with 334 new positives across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health data showed.

It’s only the second time since June 16 that there were more than 300 new cases in a day. It pushed the state’s rolling seven-day average above 200 for the first time in three weeks. The average is now 217 cases a day.

There were also nine new deaths in Tuesday’s update, which brought Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,214,654 cases and 27,759 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

There were 25 new cases and no additional deaths across the eight-county region on Tuesday.

Westmoreland County added seven cases, Centre County added six, Cambria County added five, Indiana and Clearfield counties each had three and Somerset County had one new case. Bedford and Blair counties’ totals did not change.

In the 66 counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, vaccine providers have administered 11,346,908 doses and 5,568,591 people are now fully vaccinated. Another 643,601 are partially covered, after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Philadelphia has its own health department overseeing vaccine distribution. It does not update data daily, but on Monday, the city’s report showed 1,751,661 doses administered, 808,284 people fully vaccinated and 181,757 people partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 5 0 14842 11400 441 339 9 7 130192
Somerset 1 0 8089 11013 218 297 8 11 73447
Bedford 0 0 4738 9894 142 297 9 19 47888
Blair 0 0 13524 11101 344 282 1 1 121829
Indiana 3 0 6426 7643 179 213 9 11 84073
Clearfield 3 0 8663 10931 156 197 10 13 79255
Centre 6 0 16944 10434 228 140 14 9 162385
Westmoreland 7 0 34482 9883 779 223 34 10 348899
Pennsylvania 334 9 1214654 9488 27759 217 1519 12 12801937

