More than 960,000 Pennsylvanians have requested mail-in or absentee ballots for the rescheduled June 2 primary elections.
That is equivalent to about 30 percent of the total ballots cast statewide during the most recent presidential primary year, 2016.
And the number will undoubtedly grow before the May 26 deadline to apply.
“That's a big, huge increase,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said during an online press conference on Monday. “And that's a huge increase in the work that's going to be required at the county election offices all around the state. This is a concern and it's something that we are going to need to do everything we can to help and recognize that it is an issue.”
The interest in mail-in voting is a result of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic during which person-to-person contact is being limited. As a result, Pennsylvania will hold “a hybrid election, to allow options for votes” after the original primary date of April 28 was postponed, as described by Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
Wolf added: “I hope it allows many Pennsylvanians to have their voice heard that otherwise couldn't.”
In 2019, Wolf signed legislation that allowed for mail-in voting, as part of the Act 77 election reform bill.
“Thank goodness one of those options was vote by mail without having to provide a reason or excuse,” Boockvar said. “And, as Gov. Wolf said, at the time, we did not know quite how important this would be.
"But those measures are critical to help us now. These unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.”
In 2016, about 3.2 million votes were cast in the Pennsylvania primary, and about 6 million in the general election.
Pennsylvania and county election offices are taking steps to prepare for the new experience of counting mail-in votes, according to Boockvar. The commonwealth is allocating federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to the counties to use in a variety of ways, including staffing, purchasing specialized vote-counting equipment and communication with voters.
Boockvar said $6 million of the state's $14 million CARES Act money will go to the counties, divided based upon voter registration numbers.
“We were thrilled to receive the $14 million under the CARES Act for COVID-related expenses,” Boockvar said. “And, as I mentioned earlier, we decided in Pennsylvania to allocate some of that directly to the counties, because they'll have different priorities and needs, and also spend some of it directly at the state level.”
During the press conference, Wolf did not say poll workers will be specifically required to wear masks on Election Day.
“This whole thing, if it's going to work, is going to work because Pennsylvanians recognize they don't want to infect their fellow Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “That's if they go to the store, they go back to work, they're with their family. And it certainly is true if they go to a crowded polling place. The whole thing here is each of us – all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians – have the responsibility for not infecting our friends and neighbors and people we're close to.”
