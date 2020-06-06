The statewide COVID-19 case count passed 75,000 with Saturday's update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Somerset County added one new case. There were no new deaths in this region.
The health department reported 45 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,931.
There are 701 additional cases, bringing the total count to 75,086.
The updated state report shows 59 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 39 cases and one death in Somerset County, 43 cases and two deaths in Bedford County, and 53 cases and one death in Blair County.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others.
"Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
