For the second day in a row, there were fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania in Tuesday's Department of Health update.
Although reports collected on weekends have shown lower numbers due to reduced testing, the new-case report hasn't been under 500 since March 25 – which was also the day the state's total COVID-19 cases first topped 1,000.
There are now 68,637 total confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, including 451 additional positives reported Tuesday. The report added 13 new deaths, pushing the state total to 5,152 virus fatalities.
There were no additional cases or deaths reported in local counties.
Current totals are 57 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 37 cases and no deaths in Somerset County, 37 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 48 cases and one death in Blair County.
“We continue to see a decrease in cases statewide, which is very good news for Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday during the daily press briefing.
“This is especially encouraging considering that we have increased our testing capabilities.”
Tracing and tracking
Gov. Tom Wolf noted that the state has increased testing from just over 50,000 tests during the last week of April to nearly 80,000 last week.
The state has also increased its contact tracing program, which follows up with those diagnosed with COVID-19 to find out who else may have the virus.
“We went from tracing 433 people on May 14 to tracing close to 1,700, as of today,” Wolf said Tuesday.
Both Wolf and Levine gave credit to Pennsylvania residents for helping reduce the spread of the virus enough to allow the state to continue emerging from safety restrictions.
“We are able to make this progress toward safely reopening our economy only because people are taking precautions and keeping yourselves and your community safe,” Wolf said. “I thank each and every one of you for doing your part.”
Levine said precautions are still recommended, even as more counties move into the yellow and green phases of the reopening plan.
“We've done a great job as a commonwealth to combat this enemy, COVID-19,” Levine said. “We still need to be very careful. As we come back together, we have to remember that COVID-19 is still a risk.”
'Do the right thing'
Wearing a mask when around other people, frequent washing hands, use of hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing of at least six feet in separation continues to be advised in all areas of the state, she said.
Levine responded to several questions about large gatherings of people, including some observed over the Memorial Day weekend.
Although she said she is concerned about those who did not practice social distancing and did not frequently wash their hands, Levine said she believes the state's residents have acted responsibly overall.
“I believe, as the governor has said, Pennsylvanians want to do the right thing,” Levine said. “And the right thing right now is: If you go out, wear a mask; stay socially distanced; wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. I think most people in Pennsylvania did that.”
Also during the state's daily press briefing, Levine urged parents to be aware of the symptoms of a newer condition associated with COVID-19 that affects young children.
Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C , has been reported in 17 Pennsylvania children and confirmed in nine cases. Two were found not to be MIS-C, and six remain under investigation, Levine said.
“There are treatment protocols being developed for those very ill children,” Levine said.
Symptoms include persistent fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, red eyes and abdominal pain.
