JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Somerset County recorded three new COVID-19 deaths and Indiana County added four deaths with Wednesday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Westmoreland County added five deaths and Blair, Clearfield and Centre counties each recorded one additional fatality.
The region’s 15 deaths were among 111 new deaths statewide. It’s the first time more than 100 deaths have been reported in one day since February.
The deaths in Wednesday’s report are those recorded on Tuesday. The actual date of the deaths may have been a few days earlier and the reports were delayed while officials confirmed the COVID-19 link.
There were 5,058 additional positive cases statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,458,445 cases and 29,722 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
While the seven-day rolling average of new cases has been dropping, nationally, the virus continues to hold its grip on Pennsylvania.
Wednesday’s seven-day average was 4,771 cases a day, down slightly from the peak of 4,904 average cases on Monday. Since breaking the 4,500-case threshold for the seven days ending Sept. 16, the average has ranged from 4,417 to 4,904 cases a day.
Cambria County added 81 new cases, Somerset County added 32, Bedford County added 34, Blair County added 43, Indiana County added 33, Clearfield County added 40, Centre County added 64 and Westmoreland County added 180.
Hospital reacts
As the onslaught continues, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is tightening visitor restrictions for all inpatients.
Beginning Thursday, adult inpatients will only be permitted one visitor during visiting hours from noon to 8 p.m., the hospital announced Wednesday. Currently, adults are permitted up to two visitors.
Pediatric patients will be permitted one parent or guardian at all times and labor and delivery patients will be permitted one support person at all times.
Another change actually loosens a restriction put in place earlier this week. Adult emergency department patients will be permitted one visitor. On Monday the hospital cut off all visitation for adults in the emergency department.
Other restrictions include:
Adult behavioral health and COVID-19 patients will not be permitted any visitors.
Outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy patients will not be permitted visitors unless requested by the therapist.
MedWELL patients will be permitted one visitor if the patient is a minor or needs additional support.
Transitional care unit patients will be permitted two adult visitors.
Meanwhile, combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates shows vaccine providers have administered 14,988,770 doses and there are now 7,186,574 people fully vaccinated statewide.
