A report delayed by computer issues at the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 7,221 new cases statewide, but only four additional COVID-19 deaths early Monday evening.
Cambria County’s 53 new cases and Westmoreland County’s 59 new cases led the region.
Somerset and Bedford counties added eight new cases of COVID-19, Blair County added 27 cases, Indiana County added seven cases, Clearfield County added five cases and Centre County added 22 cases.
Since the pandemic first hit Pennsylvania in March, the health department has updated case counts and deaths around noon almost every day.
By noon Monday, the department website showed 22,471 deaths statewide, up just five deaths from Sunday’s 22,467 deaths.
The total positive cases had not changed.
Late Monday afternoon, a health department spokeswoman said the data was delayed because of a computer upgrade on Sunday.
Previous Sunday computer upgrades have delayed some death reports in the past by a day or two.
The case count report was updated just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, but the total deaths were not changed.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the department website showed 872,835 total cases and 22,471 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
The regular press release outlining the numbers was not posted Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.