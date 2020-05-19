There are no new local COVID-19 cases among 610 new positive tests reported Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The department also reported 119 additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 63,666 cases and 4,624 deaths.
Locally, there have been 36 cases reported in Somerset County, 54 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 32 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 38 cases and one death in Blair County.
A revised report of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes will be released Tuesday afternoon, the department announced.
The long-term care living facilities have reported 13,813 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,191 cases among employees, for a total of 16,003 at 557 facilities in 44 counties.
Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 3,145 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
About 4,600 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
