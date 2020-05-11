Monday's report of 543 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania is the lowest since March 28.
One positive test in Blair County is the region's only new case in Monday's report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state reported an additional 24 deaths, which brings the state totals to 57,145 cases and 3,731 deaths.
Locally there have been 44 cases reported in Cambria County, 32 cases in Somerset County and 29 cases each in Bedford and Blair counties. Cambria, Somerset and Bedford each has one death reported.
In past weeks, reports have lagged over the weekends, leading to reduced numbers on Mondays and somewhat larger daily totals on Tuesdays.
