For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic’s initial March 2020 surge, there were fewer than 300 new cases in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
All eight counties in the region were in single digits, with Somerset and Blair reporting no new cases.
While the data on Monday generally includes fewer cases because there is less testing on weekends, the 297 new cases are the fewest since March 25, 2020, when the state reported 276 new cases. The next day, there were 560 new cases as the exponential surge continued.
Since then, the new case count has dipped below 400 cases only eight times, including six days in June 2020.
Bedford County reported the region’s only additional death among six new fatalities statewide. Monday’s report brings the state totals to 1,205,989 cases and 27,360 deaths attributed to COVID-19
Westmoreland County added seven cases, Cambria County added five cases and Bedford, Indiana and Centre counties each added one case.
County totals are now:
Cambria – 14,696 cases, 434 deaths.
Somerset – 8,017 cases, 213 deaths.
Bedford – 4,670 cases, 139 deaths.
Blair – 13,480 cases, 339 deaths.
Indiana – 6,379 cases, 177 deaths.
Clearfield – 8,617 cases, 148 deaths.
Centre – 16,876 cases, 224 deaths.
Westmoreland – 34,228, 769 deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 10,885,227 doses, with 4,891,522 Pennsylvanians now fully vaccinated. Another 1,508,429 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
