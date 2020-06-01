There were fewer than 400 new cases and just 17 deaths related to COVD-19 Monday in the Pennsylvania Health Department update.
It is the first time since March 25 there were fewer than 400 new cases.
Cambria County added one case to reach 58, still with two deaths.
Bedford County also added a case, and now has 40 total with two deaths.
The report shows 356 new cases and 17 deaths across Pennsylvania, bringing the state totals to 72,282 cases and 5567 deaths related to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Other local county totals remained at 38 cases and one death in Somerset County, and 50 cases and one death in Blair County.
Check back for updates.
