Three new COVID-19 cases in Somerset County are among 929 new cases statewide in Tuesday's update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The update comes after 328 new cases were reported Monday, but Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine noted reporting delays kept the case count low, warning to expect a “data jump.”
Tuesday's report included 216 cases in private lab results, most of which did not occur within the past 24 hours, the state health department said Tuesday in a press release.
The Allegheny County Health Department reports the county's one-day record of 331 new cases were actually compiled from testing done Wednesday through Monday. Its 24-hour increase was 145 cases.
Philadelphia County had no new cases in Monday's report, but added 141 positive COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's report.
In addition to the Somerset cases, Tuesday's report includes two new cases each in Blair and Clearfield counties, one in Bedford, 11 in Fayette, 13 in Indiana and 20 in Westmoreland County.
Cambria County had no additional cases in the report.
Twenty additional deaths were reported, bringing statewide totals to 96,671 cases and 6,931 deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
No additional deaths were reported in local counties.
The health department estimates 76% of coronavirus patients have recovered, or about 73,400 people.
There have been 18,321 residents and 3,499 employees of personal care homes and nursing homes who tested positive for COVID-19, involving 756 different facilities in 57 counties, with 4,712 resident deaths.
An estimated 7,224 health-care workers have tested positive.
