A total of 9,320 additional cases of COVID-19 and 216 new deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania were reported on Friday by the state Department of Health.
Those figures included 115 new cases and nine new deaths in Cambria County, as well as 72 new cases and seven new deaths in Somerset County.
Other counties in the southwestern part of the state also had several dozen new cases each, including 40 in Bedford, 205 in Blair, 42 in Indiana, 81 in Clearfield and 248 in Westmoreland.
Of those seven counties, only Clearfield County had no additional deaths included in Friday’s Department of Health report. Bedford County had three new deaths attributed to the virus, Blair had five, Indiana had two and Westmoreland had 11.
Statewide, there were 6,209 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 1,246 of whom were in intensive care units, according to the Department of Health.
The state’s total case count increased to 538,655 and its death toll reached 13,608.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.