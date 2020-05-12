One new COVID-19 case in Blair County is the only local change in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's update Tuesday.
There are 837 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 57,991.
The state is reporting an increase of 75 new deaths since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 3,806 deaths.
There have been 44 confirmed cases and one death in Cambria County, 32 cases and one death in Somerset County, 29 cases and one death in Bedford County and 30 cases with no deaths in Blair County.
Elsewhere in the region, Clearfield County added five new cases and now has 30 total with no deaths. Westmoreland County added one case and now has 419 cases and 30 deaths.
There were no changes reported Tuesday for Fayette and Indiana counties. Fayette County's report shows 85 cases and four deaths. Indiana has reported 76 cases and five deaths.
Check back for updates.
