There are 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 25,345, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Another 60 people with confirmed coronavirus infections have died, pushing the state total to 584.
No additional cases and no additional deaths are reported in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties.
The number of new cases Tuesday was lower than Monday's 1,366 and the fewest since April 1, when 962 new cases were reported.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Western Pennsylvania had six new deaths, including the first death in Washington County. Allegheny County deaths grew by three to reach 24 and Beaver and Butler each had one new death.
Montgomery County in suburban Philadelphia added 11 new deaths in Tuesday's report – the most in the state. The county now has 2,354 confirmed coronavirus tests, including 76 residents who have died.
Montgomery was the state's first county where community spread was identified in mid-March.
Philadelphia continues to have the most COVID-19 reported, with 7,121 cases and 127 deaths, including 311 new cases and 4 new deaths reported Tuesday.
