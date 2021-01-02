State Rep. Mike Reese, a Republican serving Westmoreland and Somerset counties, died Saturday at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg following an apparent brain aneurysm, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said.
"On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Rep. Mike Reese," Benninghoff said.
Reese was 42.
He is survived by his wife Angela and three children.
"More than a friend to all of us, and one of our caucus leaders, Mike was a devoted husband and father," Benninghoff said.
Reese announced on Dec. 7 that he had contracted the coronavirus.
"I recently learned I have tested positive for COVID-19," he said then. "I have been quarantining for the last week awaiting my test results and with the positive test will remain in quarantining until I have recovered. I am grateful to report my symptoms were mild and are subsiding. I'm feeling better as each day passes."
Reese was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2008. Prior to running for office, Reese was the assistant director of financial administration for Westmoreland County. He was re-elected in November.
Colleagues remembered Reese on Saturday as a tireless worker.
"He was a consummate professional and a true leader," state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said.
"I had the pleasure of working with him recently on several education issues," Langerholc said. "He was well respected on both sides of the isle. The Commonwealth lost a great leader and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time."
'Father and husband'
State Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Berlin, called Reese an excellent legislator and a great friend.
"But most of all, a tremendous father and husband," Metzgar said. "We talked often, and about many things. But by far the thing that would make his eyes light up more than anything was telling me about taking his kids dirt-bike riding and taking his wife Angela out to eat.
"Godspeed, Mike Reese – and please say a prayer for his family," he said.
Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, called Reese a mentor.
"Mike Reese was a steadfast champion of education and a true leader within the House Republican Caucus," he said. "His passing will be felt by many around the Commonwealth.
"I am proud to have called him a mentor and friend," Dowling said. "My prayers are with his wife, children and family."
'Will be greatly missed'
Saturday night, state House Speaker Designee Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, issued a statement upon learning of Reese's passing:
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I join my colleagues in mourning the loss of our fellow member and dear friend, Rep. Mike Reese. We offer our deepest sympathies to his wife, Angela, and their three children, Addison, Claire and Michael Eric. We owe them our sincerest gratitude for sharing their father and husband with us in the Legislature and allowing him to share his gifts with all of us.
“Mike’s approach to the work of a lawmaker is what each of us strives to emulate. He remained committed to his convictions and values, but always engaged respectfully with every person he encountered.
“As a member of Republican leadership, Mike’s thoroughness and thoughtfulness shined brightly in every discussion. He was not afraid to point out unfairness or inequities in any situation. Mike stood for truth and respect for all people, and in choosing a path that led him to the Legislature, every Pennsylvanian benefitted from Mike’s efforts to serve his community.
“Rep. Reese was recently re-elected to serve a seventh term on behalf of the voters of the 59th district in Westmoreland and Somerset counties and his voice will be greatly missed in our caucus and our chamber. My prayers are with his family, friends and constituents at this most difficult of times, and we will keep his spirit with us as we begin a new session.”
