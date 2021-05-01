A decrease in new COVID-19 cases was the trend across Pennsylvania and locally, as new information was released on Saturday.
The commonwealth saw 3,100 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases with, 35 new deaths – as reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Friday’s report had listed 4,607 positive cases and 39 new deaths.
The statewide total for cases is 1,154,105 with 26,253 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in the state.
In the immediate region, Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties saw zero new deaths reported, while Westmoreland County had two new deaths. Clearfield County reported one new death as Blair, Centre and Indiana counties did not see an increase.
The eight-county region saw an accumulation of 215 new cases Saturday compared to the 488 new cases reported on Friday.
Cambria County added 28 new cases with no deaths for totals of 13,878 cases and 418 deaths.
Somerset County added eight new cases with no deaths for totals of 7,576 cases and 201 deaths.
Bedford County tacked on 10 new cases and no deaths to hit 4,356 cases and 134 deaths.
Blair County added 38 new cases and zero deaths to reach 12,566 cases and 323 deaths.
Indiana County added 14 new cases and no deaths to reach 5,939 cases and 171 deaths.
Clearfield County added 22 new cases and one death to total 8,194 cases and 138 deaths.
Centre County added 39 new cases and no deaths to reach 16,354 cases and 220 deaths.
Westmoreland County saw 56 new cases and two deaths to increase its total to 32,705 cases and 745 deaths.
The state has reported that providers have administered 8,596,538 vaccine doses with 3,493,659 people receiving full vaccinations. Another 1,894,725 people in the state have received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.