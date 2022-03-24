JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With new COVID-19 cases slowing to a trickle, hospitals and other health care facilities are stepping up recruitment programs to beef up staffing that was devastated by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Acting Secretary of Human Services Meg Snead and Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter outlined programs that will provide $210 million for staff recruitment and retention payments.

Another $15 million will quadruple the funds available for the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency’s nurse loan forgiveness program.

“We are working together with hospitals and health systems to support the healthcare heroes who have been battling COVID-19 and enhance recruitment and retention efforts so that care is available for everyone who needs it,” Klinepeter said.

The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will be distributed to eligible hospitals and behavioral health providers across the commonwealth.

The programs are included in legislation passed in January, which allocates $100 million to hospitals to “be used strictly for recruitment and retention payments to direct care staff.”

Another $110 million is going to high-Medical Assistance hospitals, Critical Access hospitals and behavioral health facilities for recruitment and retention payments.

“This funding will allow health care centers and individuals to start to rebuild from the ongoing financial effects of the pandemic and recruit and retain staff who are vital to keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Snead said.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed just 49 new cases and two deaths across the eight-county region.

Somerset County had no additional cases or deaths.

Cambria County added six cases with no deaths, Bedford County added two cases and one death, Blair County added one case and one death, Indiana County added one case with no deaths, Clearfield County added nine cases with no deaths, Centre County added 15 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 15 cases with no deaths. 

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 6 0 34,486 26,489 717 551 52 40 130,192
Somerset 0 0 18,659 25,405 399 543 9 12 73,447
Bedford 2 1 10,948 22,862 274 572 11 23 47,888
Blair 1 1 29,574 24,275 606 497 27 22 121,829
Indiana 1 0 17,361 20,650 351 417 24 29 84,073
Clearfield 9 0 19,227 24,260 338 426 42 53 79,255
Centre 15 0 35,011 21,560 346 213 67 41 162,385
Westmoreland 15 0 79,480 22,780 1,361 390 119 34 348,899
Region 49 2 24,4746 23,354 4,392 419 351 33 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 574 24 2,776,302 21,687 44,115 345 4,736 37 12,801,937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you