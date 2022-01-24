JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Even as the state’s COVID-19 surge may have peaked, stresses from the pandemic have prompted a halt in visitation at state prisons.
Beginning Thursday, the Department of Corrections is suspending in-person visitation through Feb. 28, George Little, acting secretary of corrections, announced in an email.
“Staffing levels have been significantly impacted throughout the winter months by the same uptick in COVID-19 cases that our communities are experiencing,” Little said. “Even when symptoms are mild, quarantine requirements for COVID-positive staff and close contacts of those who have tested positive have led to an increased reliance on voluntary and mandated overtime that is not sustainable.”
Little expects the move will allow prisons to more effectively allocate staff.
The visitation ban will not affect inmates’ recreation, education or other programs, the news release said. Access to free video visits will be increased, and the department will provide cable television at no charge during February.
Monday’s update of the corrections COVID-19 dashboard showed there were 1,608 active cases among 36,244 inmates statewide. That’s about 4% of the prison population.
Somerset County’s two state prisons had strikingly different reports.
SCI Somerset had 14 active cases, fewer than 1% of its 1,119 inmates.
SCI Laurel Highlands, on the other hand, had 239 active cases – the second highest in the state. That’s 21% of the prison’s 1,119 inmates.
Laurel Highlands serves as the state’s provider for inmates with special medical needs, the corrections department website says. Its population includes geriatric inmates, those in long-term care or personal care and those who rely on wheelchairs or access to kidney dialysis.
The visitation ban comes as the state’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 dropped below 20,000 cases a day for the first time since Jan. 4.
It is the eighth consecutive day the rolling average went down, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s update on Monday.
Monday’s one-day increase of 9,331 new cases marks the first one-day total of fewer than 10,000 cases since Dec. 26.
Cases in this region have not been part of the downward trend. All eight counties in the region have infection rates above the state’s seven-day rate of 839 cases per 100,000. The region’s rates range from 902 cases in Bedford to 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents in Somerset County.
Cambria County’s seven-day rate is 1,260 for every 100,000 residents.
Monday’s health department update showed there were 39,287 new cases and 198 additional deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday’s report.
Cambria County added 467 cases and three deaths, Somerset County added 375 cases with no deaths, Bedford County added 196 cases and four deaths, Blair County added 538 cases and two deaths, Indiana County added 350 cases and six deaths, Clearfield County added 331 cases with no deaths, Centre County added 596 cases and three deaths, Westmoreland County added 1,432 cases and eight deaths.
Combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates shows 8,145,530 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 20,737,448 doses, including 3,348,884 boosters.
