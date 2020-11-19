SOMERSET – SCI-Laurel Highlands has shifted to the state’s most restrictive level to stop a COVID-19 outbreak that now has spread to nearly 300 inmates.
The “Level 5” order means inmates will receive regular treatment and activities in their cells and can only spend time with their cellmate when they are permitted to be in other areas of their housing unit, the Department of Corrections’ website shows.
A jump in the number of prison hospitalizations – nine – and concerns about the sharp spike in cases within the Somerset County community itself over the past several days prompted the move, press secretary Maria Bivens said.
Somerset County, which added 82 cases and three deaths Wednesday, now has 1,045 cases since March.
But nearly 70% of them – 706 – have been reported in the past 30 days, signaling that most of the county’s cases are still considered active.
Several hundred of them stem from SCI-Laurel Highlands. Bivens said a 72-hour “deep cleaning” is underway throughout the prison to disinfect the space.
The hope is that the prison will be able to move back to a less restrictive level shortly afterward, she said.
But for now, work detail and prison gyms are closed and meals will be delivered to housing units instead of dining halls, which had previously been set up to allow prisoners to eat while social distancing.
Among 23 other state prisons, SCI-Laurel Highlands is the only lockup at Level 5. But Bivens said that can change from hour-to-hour and day-to-day and that several other prisons have recently been shifted from the most restrictive level to allow for thorough cleanings.
Most are at a “green phase” Level 2, although SCI-Huntingdon, is at a more restrictive Level 4 the department’s website shows.
SCI-Laurel Highlands has 298 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 and still have the virus, as well as 23 staff workers.
Nearby, SCI-Somerset has 84 inmate cases, meaning Somerset County’s two state prisons’ combined 382 cases now represent half of the Department of Corrections’ total cases statewide.
Somerset County commissioners said Tuesday they are concerned about the county’s rising “positivity rate,” which has grown from below 5% to nearly 12% in recent weeks.
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said all residents need to follow the proven guidelines that can keep themselves, friends and loved ones safe – masks, proper hand hygiene and social distancing.
“I think we’re all concerned right now,” Tokar-Ickes said.
“Everyone just needs to abide by the precautions.”
County officials have also had positive cases in court and county government in recent days, but all offices continue to operate.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson said officials continue to urge the public to call their offices to conduct business by telephone whenever possible, and to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks when courthouse and annex visits are necessary.
