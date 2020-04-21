State police Commissioner Col. Robert Evenchick announced the cancellation of all spring and summer youth camps this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a sad day because that's one of the highlights of our department, our camp programs," said Trooper Brent Miller, director of the state police communications office.
In the surrounding area, there's a Camp Cadet program at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson and another at Outdoor Odyssey in Roaring Run, Somerset County, and a Sunny Day program in Indiana.
A total of 27 cadet gatherings and nearly a dozen Sunny Day Camps are held throughout the state, drawing young people of various ages and backgrounds.
Miller said that in addition to the health and safety of the participants and volunteers, the state police took into account that schools were closed for the rest of the academic year, with sporting events off.
"We felt the best interest of everybody was to cancel this year," said Miller, director of two programs, one of which is the Commissioner's Honor Camp.
Miller described that program as an "all-star" version of Camp Cadet, with two high-achieving cadets from each camp in the state.
According to the state police website, all of these camps work to introduce children to the diversity of the justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement.
At the time of the cancellation, the Sunny Day Camp was gearing up to begin the first gathering in May and continue throughout the summer, while Camp Cadet was set to start in July.
In April, the American Legion had announced the cancellation of another state police program, the Elmer Hafer American Legion State Police National Guard Youth Camp.
This program is for high school students in good academic standing and features similar activities to the Camp Cadet program.
