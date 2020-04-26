Pennsylvania added 1,116 cases of coronavirus and now has more than 41,000, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
The state now has 41,165 total positives, including 1,550 deaths.
Negative tests passed 157,000 in the latest report.
Cambria County remained at 21 cases with one death.
Somerset County was unchanged at 25 cases and no deaths.
Bedford County also held steady at 21 positives, and one death.
Check back for updates.
