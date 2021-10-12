Coronavirus

Pennsylvania has surpassed 30,000 COVID-19-related deaths during the ongoing pandemic.

The commonwealth’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday that – with the addition of 151 deaths – 30,058 state residents have now died, a rate of 234 per 100,000 people.

More than 2,700 of those deaths have occurred in the eight-county region of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Westmoreland and Centre.

Nine more deaths were added to the local count, including three apiece in Cambria and Blair, according to the commonwealth's daily report. There have now been 479 deaths in Cambria, 237 in Somerset and 156 in Bedford.

Six local counties – Cambria (366 per 100,000), Bedford (324), Somerset (320), Blair (295), Indiana (249) and Westmoreland (246) – have higher per capita death rates than the statewide number.

The eight counties added 460 cases in Tuesday’s report, with 121 in Westmoreland and 85 in Cambria leading the way. A total of 132,399 cases – confirmed and probable – have been reported in the region.

The state added 3,898 cases, upping its total to 1,486,134.

County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths Deaths/100,000 7-day new cases 7-day/100,000 population
Cambria 85 3 18230 14002 479 366 513 394 130192
Somerset 44 2 10048 13681 237 320 241 328 73447
Bedford 32 1 6374 13310 156 324 205 428 47888
Blair 68 3 16261 13347 363 295 457 375 121829
Indiana 37 0 8403 9995 210 249 252 300 84073
Clearfield 52 0 10607 13383 184 232 306 386 79255
Centre 21 0 19924 12270 237 146 346 213 162385
Westmoreland 121 0 42552 12196 860 246 1039 298 348899
Region 460 9 132399 12634 2713 259 3359 321 1047968
Pennsylvania 3898 151 1486134 11609 30058 234 32747 256 12801937
