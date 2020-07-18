Pennsylvania has reached two new unfortunate milestones in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 763 additional positive cases, sending the total past 100,000. There have been 100,241 positive tests throughout the commonwealth's 67 counties.
An increase of 15 COVID-19-related deaths advanced the reported total past 7,000. There are now 7,007 deaths.
State officials continue to encourage safety measures, including consistent mask wearing when in public.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in a release statement.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties recorded one new case apiece.
Bedford now has 100 confirmed cases. There are 164 in Cambria and 92 in Somerset, respectively.
