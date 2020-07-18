COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has more than 100,000 cases with more than 7,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

• Negative tests: 912,486

• Positive tests: 100,241

• Deaths: 7,007

• Recovered: 76%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 164 positives, 11,588 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 92 positives, 4,662 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 100 positives, 2,123 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 129 positives, 8,090 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 178 positives, 4,363 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 99 positives, 3,132 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 1,135 positives, 24,183 negatives (40 deaths)

• Allegheny: 6,125 positives, 86,109 negatives (203 deaths)

• Beaver: 949 positives, 8,807 negatives (81 deaths)

• Butler: 474 positives, 9,633 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 277 positives, 6,365 negatives (9 deaths)

• Fayette: 255 positives, 7,087 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 80 positives, 1,969 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 540 positives, 11,735 negatives (9 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 23,657 positives, 134,895 negatives (1,657 deaths)

• Montgomery: 9,091 positives, 73,090 negatives (837 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,815 positives, 47,893 negatives (674 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,320 positives, 46,703 negatives (573 deaths)

• Lancaster: 5,019 positives, 39,293 negatives (392 deaths)

• Berks: 4,798 positives, 23,994 negatives (360 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,541 positives, 31,758 negatives (332 deaths)

• Chester: 4,245 positives, 35,608 negatives (334 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,631 positives, 29,971 negatives (284 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,062 positives, 25,123 negatives (181 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,494 positives, 13,212 negatives (116 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,700.

• Ages 10-19: 4,500.

• Ages 20-29: 15,700.

• Ages 30-39: 15,200.

• Ages 40-49: 13,800.

• Ages 50-59: 16,100.

• Ages 60-69: 12,900.

• Ages 70-79: 8,400.

• Ages 80-89: 7,200.

• Ages 90-99: 4,400.

• Ages 100+: 228.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 55,200 cases.

• Male: 44,300 cases.

• Not reported: 764.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 13,600 cases.

• White: 32,000 cases.

• Asian:1,400 cases.

• Other: 925 cases.

• Not reported: 52,300 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx